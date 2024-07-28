Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Issued By William Blair

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

NYSE RLI opened at $146.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. RLI has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

