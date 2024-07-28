Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

