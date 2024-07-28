Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:FM)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$16.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.52. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

