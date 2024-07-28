Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for PSQ Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PSQH)

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PSQ in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for PSQ’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 674.94% and a negative return on equity of 762.28%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

PSQ Stock Performance

NYSE:PSQH opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. PSQ has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQH. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

