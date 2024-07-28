Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RCI)

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

