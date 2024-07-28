Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

