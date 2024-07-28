QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Trading Up 1.3%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is -185.90%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

