Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $304.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

