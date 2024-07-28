Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

