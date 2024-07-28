Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

METC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $722.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.