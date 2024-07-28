Range Resources’ (RRC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after buying an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

