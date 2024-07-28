Raymond James Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $62.50

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

