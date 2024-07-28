Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.7 %

RYN stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.