Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.31). 260,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 813,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.31).

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,451.43, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reach

In other news, insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of Reach stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.01), for a total value of £24,677.64 ($31,916.24). 4.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.