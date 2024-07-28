Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.4% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.04 and last traded at $57.60. 819,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,105,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.