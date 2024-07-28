Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, reports. The business had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Insider Transactions at Red River Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.15 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,329.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading

