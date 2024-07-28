Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $67.00 at Roth Mkm

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.47.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 62.36 on Friday. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 78.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 63.15.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,292,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 390,064.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,292,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

