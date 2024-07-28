Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.72. 388,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,234,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

