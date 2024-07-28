Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY24 guidance at $1.42-1.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.420-1.490 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $140.79 on Friday. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

