Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Republic Services stock opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

