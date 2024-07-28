Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $349.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.86. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $351.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

