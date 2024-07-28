ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $201.29 and last traded at $201.84. 70,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,039,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

