Reviewing KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and KWESST Micro Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A KWESST Micro Systems -967.70% -520.61% -161.42%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.47 million N/A $9.28 million N/A N/A KWESST Micro Systems $970,000.00 3.74 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.26

This table compares ImageWare Systems and KWESST Micro Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ImageWare Systems has higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and KWESST Micro Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats KWESST Micro Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

