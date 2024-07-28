Reviewing SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84% First Northwest Bancorp -0.78% 2.85% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SR Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $14.78 million 6.32 N/A N/A N/A First Northwest Bancorp $104.92 million 0.92 $2.29 million ($0.10) -101.80

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

