Reviewing Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get Stem alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and Sunrise New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $461.52 million 0.44 -$140.41 million ($1.45) -0.88 Sunrise New Energy $45.05 million 0.41 -$24.23 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

61.6% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stem and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 8 4 0 2.33 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $3.82, indicating a potential upside of 201.00%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -40.03% -36.20% -11.56% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.