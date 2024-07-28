Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 110,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$41.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revival Gold

About Revival Gold

In related news, Director Wayne Hubert bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,875. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

