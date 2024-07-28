Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RITM. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RITM opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

