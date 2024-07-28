Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $62.31 on Friday. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

