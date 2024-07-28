Robert Robertson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Lowland (LON:LWI) Stock

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Robertson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £65,000 ($84,066.22).

Lowland Stock Up 1.6 %

LWI opened at GBX 131 ($1.69) on Friday. Lowland has a 52 week low of GBX 103.25 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market cap of £353.95 million, a PE ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

About Lowland

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

