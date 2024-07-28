Robert W. Baird Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $90.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE ALSN opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

