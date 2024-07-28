Robert W. Baird Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $377.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after buying an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $37,390,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $44,697,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

