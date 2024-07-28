Robert W. Baird Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $186.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

