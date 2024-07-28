Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.01 million.

Shares of RCKY opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

