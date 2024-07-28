Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

ROL opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

