Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $70.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.95.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
