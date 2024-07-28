Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $26.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

