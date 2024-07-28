Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Down 1.2 %

SLM stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.