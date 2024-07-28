Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $674.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $685.00 to $674.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $548.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

