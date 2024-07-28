Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $183.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $162.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

