Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

