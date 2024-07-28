Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $320.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of GD stock opened at $290.40 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

