Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.350-11.450 EPS.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

