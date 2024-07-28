RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

RPM stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

