RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

NYSE:RTX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

