Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 164 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.