Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,926 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 821.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $472,516,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 71,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $573.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.79 and a quick ratio of 13.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $379.77 and a 1-year high of $616.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACC

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.