Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,785 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of StoneX Group worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $168,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,276.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,359 shares of company stock worth $4,127,835. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

