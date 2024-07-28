Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,635 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $43.55 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $553.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

