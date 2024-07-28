Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

