Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

